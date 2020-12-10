Speculation: HIT Director in talks with NTR

Sailesh Kolanu made an impressive Tollywood debut with HIT, an investigative thriller that appealed to the multiplex audience. Popular producer Dil Raju is taking up the project to Bollywood and Rajkummar Rao will play the lead role in the remake. Sailesh is also done with the script for the sequel of HIT and what’s more interesting is that Adivi Sesh gave his nod to feature in the sequel. The film rolls next year once Sesh is done with his current projects.

If the latest speculations are to be believed, Sailesh Kolanu penned a script that suits Young Tiger NTR. Sailesh met NTR and narrated the idea which impressed the top actor. Dil Raju arranged the meeting and the final decision would be taken at a later time. NTR has a heap of commitments and it is unsure about when this project happens. Sailesh is focused on HIT remake and HIT sequel. NTR is occupied with the shoot of RRR and signed Trivikram’s next. He is also holding talks with several top directors of Telugu cinema. More developments on this awaited.