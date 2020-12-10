Eluru mystery illness claims 2 more lives, toll reaches 3

Two more patients afflicted with the Eluru mystery disease succumbed while receiving treatment at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital. With this, the death toll reached 3 so far. Despite the Government’s efforts and the scientific studies, the patients were unable to get the best medical care.

Subbaravamma aged 56 years developed complications in breathing and also tested positive for Coronavirus. She developed epileptic fits and was admitted to a hospital in Eluru. As her health complicated further, she was shifted to Vijayawada. Subbaravamma succumbed finally.

Another patient named Chandra Rao (50 years) complained of lung infection and fits. He was also rushed from Eluru to Vijayawada hospital where he succumbed.

The first victim of the Eluru disease was one Sridhar (45 years) who died in Eluru on December 6. A variety of reasons were being attributed to the health complications like breathing difficulties, frothing at the mouth and fits among the Eluru patients. The experts teams were continuing their tests but were not conclusively saying the reasons for the disease.

As of now, drinking water contamination with pesticides used in fish and prawn tanks was cited as one of the possible reasons for the illness. Advanced tests were being conducted to find out whether heavy metals like lead, nickel and pesticide residues have caused the mass illness.