Puri Jagannadh’s new daily routine during lockdown time

Puri Jagannadh is one director who is always focused on work and takes no breaks. Due to the unexpected coronavirus break, Puri Jagannadh is restricted to his home. In this home isolation, Puri Jagannadh started penning a new script. He is watching movies, eating more and is working out on a regular basis. He said that he has no plans to direct any film on coronavirus and his current focus would stay on Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter.

“I am really not missing the Bangkok beaches. Home isolation is really a new experience. I feel like getting a chance to lead a new life. I am eating as per the time and the work pressure is less. A new script is shaping up currently and I am watching a lot of new shows. I am hitting my gym on a regular basis. Monitoring the work of Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter” said Puri Jagannadh. The talented director also recently tweeted about smokers who are at higher risk from coronavirus.