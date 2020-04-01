Tollywood filmmakers in talks for direct Digital Release?

A bunch of films are aimed to hit the screens during summer and the season was about to start from March 25th. But with the coronavirus outbreak, the theatres across the globe are completely shut. Things may take a few months to turn normal. People rushing to theatres to watch films will not happen anytime soon due to the fear of coronavirus. The common man is badly hit and they are left with no money during this crisis. Considering all these factors, a bunch of small films are aiming for a direct digital release.

Some of the filmmakers already spent enough amount on the promotions and they will now have to spend ample amount to promote for the film’s release. No buyers will step forward to release the small films in this crisis which turns an extra burden for the producers. Hence, some of them are just holding talks with the digital platforms to release their films directly in this crisis time. Tollywood audience will now witness a digital release for several films because of the coronavirus crisis.