Ramoji Rao donates Rs 10 Cr each to Telugu states: COVID-19

Eenadu Group Chairman Ramoji Rao has donated Rs 20 Cr to the COVID-19 relief funds of the two Telugu states. Of this, he has given Rs 10 Cr to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 10 Cr to Telangana. Usually, donors grandly announce their donations before actually handing over cheques to the Chief Minister and take photos with him for publicity. But, Ramoji Rao silently got all Rs 20 Cr transferred to the respective CM Relief Funds bank accounts directly through RTGS. They say Ramoji has taken this decision in view of the national lockdown and his commitment not to violate the physical distancing norm.

Eenadu Group is well known for its public charity activities in times of natural calamities. In addition to its huge institutional donations, the media group also colleçts donations from its readers and takes up rescue activities like construction of houses for victims. It provided housing in Kerala and Vizag. This time, it’s an unpredictable calamity with everyone getting hit directly or indirectly. This is why Ramoji Rao has decided to give the money directly to the government this time.

In fact, Eenadu paper revenue is badly hit due to Corona. Film City is also closed. But still, employees were paid salaries promptly. He is totally unlike those big contractors who make indecent money by contracts from the government but take publicity photos with CM for donating just Rs 5 Cr. For this, they travel by special flights and helicopters despite social distancing and lockdown.