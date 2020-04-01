Pooja Hegde trashes rumors about Tamil Films

From the past couple of days, there are speculations that Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the leading lady in Suriya’s upcoming project that would be directed by Hari. Soon after hearing this, Pooja Hegde responded saying that she hasn’t signed any Tamil film as of now but she is in talks with Tamil filmmakers. Pooja Hegde said that she is looking forward to sign a Tamil film this year. As of now, Pooja Hegde is romancing Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar’s romantic entertainer that will release during Dasara 2020.





