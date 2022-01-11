Pushpa 2: Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s Crucial Meetings

After the super success of Pushpa, both Allu Arjun and Sukumar are focused on the sequel. Though the team had plans to commence the shoot in February or March, it would be a long wait for the team. After the release of Pushpa, Sukumar collected the feedback from his close pals who have been his critics for years. He even discussed about the plot of Pushpa 2 with them and took their suggestions. He finalized couple of versions and is now discussing the same with Allu Arjun on a regular basis. The basic plot remains the same but Sukumar and his team have been making changes for some of the episodes.

Apart from action, the episodes between Allu Arjun and Rashmika are expected to be the major highlights of the sequel. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are also discussing about budget and the schedules. Allu Arjun wants the dose of action to be high as the action episodes from the first installment are appreciated. Pushpa 2 will also deliver a strong social message and Devi Sri Prasad will start working on the music of Pushpa 2 from February. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the shoot is expected to commence in summer.