Omicron Scare: Tollywood changes Mood

Right from Chiranjeevi to Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna and Venkatesh, all the top actors of Telugu cinema are not in a mood to be present on the sets of their upcoming films after the new cases of coronavirus due to the Omicron variant kept rising in the country. The shoots of several films have been called off in the recent week after the positive cases are reported among the crew members. Megastar decided to restrict himself to his home for the next few weeks and take up meetings through Zoom calls. Venkatesh flew to USA for a short vacation and he would return back to work once things turn normal. Balakrishna is busy with the pre-production work of his next and the shooting schedules are pushed for now.

Pawan Kalyan is back from Russia and the actor is yet to return back to work. He wanted the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu to be pushed for now. Mahesh Babu is tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation. Actors like NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are on a break and are spending time with family after months of hectic shoots. Several young actors of Tollywood have canceled the upcoming schedules that are planned in January and February. There are many actors and technicians tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent week. For now, the shoots of Telugu films are kept on hold and the actors will return back to work once things turn normal.