Minister Srinivas Goud’s assets under KCR’s radar?

Telangana minister V.Srinivas Goud and his family members are frequently landing in controversies in Mahabubnagar. Srinivas Goud and his brother are accused of resorting to land encroachments and amassing wealth misusing power.

Srinivas Goud started his career as a small time government employee in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Later he became a key leader of Telangana NGOs association and played a key role in Telangana statehood agitation supporting TRS and KCR.

KCR gave him TRS ticket in 2014 Assembly polls. He won and became MLA. He won for second time in 2018 and KCR made him minister.

After becoming minister, Goud is facing severe allegations of amassing wealth by misusing his position. One TRS councillor in Mahabubnagar Sudhakar Reddy recently lodged a complaint with TS Human Rights Commission that he is facing life threat from Goud after he questioned his land encroachments.

This development shocked TRS leadership. KCR reportedly sought secret reports from intelligence department on Goud’s assets after he became minister. If he is found guilty, KCR may remove him from cabinet whenever he undertakes cabinet reshuffle.