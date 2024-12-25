Pushpa 2 team donates Rs 2 Cr for Sree Tej

And unfortunate incident took place in Hyderabad’s Sandhya theatre during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun was present for the screening and a woman named Revathi passed away in the stampede. Her son Sree Tej is battling for life and he is recovering currently. Mega producer Allu Aravind met Sree Tej in the hospital and he announced that the health condition of Sree Tej is stable.

He also said that the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule has donated Rs 2 crores for the family of Sree Tej. Allu Arjun donated Rs 1 crore and Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers have donated Rs 50 lakh each. Allu Aravind also said that the cheques are handed over to Telangana FDC Chairman and producer Dil Raju. The big wigs of Telugu Cinema are in plans to meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy very soon.