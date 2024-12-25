x
Home > Politics

Hyderabad Police Issues Contradicting Statements in Allu Arjun Theatre Incident

Published on December 25, 2024 by swathy

Hyderabad Police Issues Contradicting Statements in Allu Arjun Theatre Incident

The Hyderabad Police have issued seemingly contradicting statements regarding the tragic stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre involving actor Allu Arjun earlier this month.

On December 22, the police took a firm stance by releasing CCTV footage of Allu Arjun’s visit to Sandhya theatre on December 4, directly challenging the actor’s version of events. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) L Ramesh Kumar claimed that despite being informed about a woman’s death, Allu Arjun chose to remain in the theatre until the film concluded.

The police’s initial statement came after Telangana Chief Minister’s criticism of the actor in the Assembly on December 21, where he accused Allu Arjun of acting irresponsibly and disregarding police instructions, ultimately worsening the stampede situation.

Where they asked public to “Judge yourself” .

On December 25, the Hyderabad police issued a new statement in Telugu, warning against the spread of misinformation on social media. The latest statement specifically addresses claims that the stampede occurred before Allu Arjun’s arrival at the theatre, describing such posts as “misleading.”

The new police statement raises concerns about videos being circulated on social media suggesting that the stampede occurred prior to the actor’s arrival. They have warned of strict action against those spreading false information during the ongoing investigation. The department emphasized that they had already presented video evidence of the facts discovered during their investigation to the public.

The police department stressed that they are conducting the investigation with utmost dedication, particularly given that an innocent life was lost and a child’s life was endangered. They have issued a stern warning that they will not tolerate any attempts to defame the police department through false propaganda or fictional accounts on social media.

The authorities have now requested citizens to share any additional evidence they might have regarding the incident while refraining from making personal commentary. They have also urged the public not to believe unverified social media claims about the incident.

This apparent shift in the police department’s stance has raised questions about the sequence of events and the accuracy of the initial statements made regarding Allu Arjun’s involvement in the incident. The contradicting narratives have added another layer of complexity to an already tragic event that resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi.

