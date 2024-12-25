Shocking : Plane crash captured live, over 70 dead

In a tragic incident and also one of the worst aeroplane crashes in the history, an Azerbaijan plane carrying over 70 people on board from capital city Baku to Gronzy in Russia crashed dramatically after hovering around unsteadily near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. Though the exact number of deaths haven’t not yet been officially confirmed, reports suggest there are few survivors in the crash.

Minutes before the disaster, the epic crash was recorded on cell phones by people nearby and these visuals are currently going viral on social media platforms. The reasons for the crash are not yet known. But, it seems to have killed more than 70 passengers who are bound to Russia. The news agencies said the plane was operated by Azerbaijan Airlines and had been flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia’s Chechnya, but had been rerouted due to fog in Grozny.

Some speculate that the crash might have been due to the encounter with a flock of birds. A video shows the moment the plane losing altitude and making a rapid descent before it crashes and bursts into flames. As the plane crashes, plumes of smoke are seen rising from the spot. The plane crashed into an open field and burst into flames.

Emergency services extinguished the fire at the crash site, Kazakhstan’s emergencies ministry said, adding that survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. As of now, 12 people are said to be alive and 70 odd may have feared dead. Further probe is on to find out the reason for the crash.