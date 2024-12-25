x
Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Shocking : Plane crash captured live, over 70 dead

Published on December 25, 2024 by swathy

Shocking : Plane crash captured live, over 70 dead

In a tragic incident and also one of the worst aeroplane crashes in the history, an Azerbaijan plane carrying over 70 people on board from capital city Baku to Gronzy in Russia crashed dramatically after hovering around unsteadily near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. Though the exact number of deaths haven’t not yet been officially confirmed, reports suggest there are few survivors in the crash.

Minutes before the disaster, the epic crash was recorded on cell phones by people nearby and these visuals are currently going viral on social media platforms. The reasons for the crash are not yet known. But, it seems to have killed more than 70 passengers who are bound to Russia. The news agencies said the plane was operated by Azerbaijan Airlines and had been flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia’s Chechnya, but had been rerouted due to fog in Grozny.

Some speculate that the crash might have been due to the encounter with a flock of birds. A video shows the moment the plane losing altitude and making a rapid descent before it crashes and bursts into flames. As the plane crashes, plumes of smoke are seen rising from the spot. The plane crashed into an open field and burst into flames.

Emergency services extinguished the fire at the crash site, Kazakhstan’s emergencies ministry said, adding that survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. As of now, 12 people are said to be alive and 70 odd may have feared dead. Further probe is on to find out the reason for the crash.

