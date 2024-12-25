x
Data Weaponization in Andhra Pradesh: Analysis on YS Jagan Governance

Published on December 25, 2024 by nymisha

Data Weaponization in Andhra Pradesh: Analysis on YS Jagan Governance

Al Jazeera, one of the largest international media networks, wrote an analysis on Andhra Pradesh over misuse of data, highlighting allegations of misuse of citizen data by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance (2019 -2024) in Andhra Pradesh. The article supported the claims that the YSRCP collected detailed personal data through the government volunteers system and used it to profile voters. This information allegedly helped them deny welfare benefits to citizens who supported opposition parties, mainly the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Key points from the analysis:

Citizen Data Misuse: Government volunteers gathered sensitive data like caste, religion, health, and political preferences. This data was used to categorize voters as pro-YSRCP, opposition-inclined, or neutral.

Exclusion from Welfare: Opposition supporters were reportedly excluded from welfare schemes. This tactic aimed to pressure them to switch their allegiance to the YSRCP.

Integration with Governance: Government volunteers, local YSRCP leaders, and election strategists worked together, blurring the line between governance and party campaigns.

Legal Challenges: Many citizens, especially marginalised groups, approached courts to restore their welfare benefits. Courts criticized the YSRCP’s actions as illegal.

Ethical Concerns: The lack of personal data protection laws in India enabled such practices. Experts compared this data-driven voter manipulation to global cases like Cambridge Analytica, calling it a threat to free and fair elections.

In summary, the report accuses the YSRCP of creating a dangerous precedent by using state resources and citizen data to manipulate elections and marginalise opposition voters.

