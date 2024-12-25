Suriya’s Retro Title Teaser is Here

Suriya has completed a quick film with Karthik Subbaraj and the post-production work is happening currently. The film is gearing up for summer 2025 release and the makers unveiled the title teaser today. The film is titled Retro and Suriya will be seen in multiple shades. The teaser opens on Suriya and Pooja Hegde while Suriya promises to leave the gangster acts for his love. The teaser also unveils the other shade of Suriya as an angry gangster who is involved in excessive violence. Santosh Narayanan’s background score is impressive. Karthik Subbaraj’s typical mass characters are presented.

The teaser of Retro is impressive. Pooja Hegde has a deglam role and she plays a traditional girl in the film. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films are the producers. Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj and Sujith Shankar will be seen in other important roles. Suriya’s recent offering Kanguva failed badly and the actor needs a solid hit.