Kalyani Priyadarshan Abu Dhabi Trip
Raai Laxmi Sea Therapy
Poonam Bajwa Gorgeous In Green
Wamiqa Gabbi Looking Hot In Red
Samyuktha Menon Stylish Look
Nabha Natesh Gorgeous In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Home > Movie News

Sai Pallavi turns Yellamma

Published on December 25, 2024 by nymisha

Sai Pallavi turns Yellamma

Comedian Venu made an impressive debut as director with Balagam. It has been two years since the film’s release and he has been working on Yellamma, a Telangana based love story. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play the title role as Yellamma in the film. Sai Pallavi has been quite choosy with her films and she has rejected a series of films over the years. Thandel is the only film that the actress signed in the recent times. She has given her nod for Yellamma.

The heroine’s role is quite crucial and Balagam Venu wanted Sai Pallavi for the role. Impressed with the narration, the actress signed the project. Nithiin will play the lead role in the film and the shoot commences next year. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and a major portion of the film will be shot in the villages of Telangana. Nithiin has completed the shoots of Thammudu and Robinhood and the films will release next year. Nithiin also gave his nod for Vikram Kumar’s film and he will shoot for Yellamma and Vikram’s films simultaneously.

Next Suriya's Retro Title Teaser is Here Previous Ambati knocks High Court doors over Social Media posts
