Home > Politics

Ambati knocks High Court doors over Social Media posts

Published on December 25, 2024 by nymisha

Ambati knocks High Court doors over Social Media posts

Ambati Rambabu comments on babu administration

Former Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, who is one of the fewest YSR Congress party leaders to appear frequently in the media after the embarrassing defeat, has now approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court over objectionable content from various social media handles allegedly run by iTDP, a digital wing of the rulling Telugu Desam Party.

Ambati filed a petition requesting the High Court to issue directions to file police cases on those who are posting defamatory content against his party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ambati alleged that despite repeated complaints against the hate campaign of TDP social media handles, there is no action from the police department.

Ambati stated that a the ruling party affiliated handles are resorting to false propaganda and trying to malign him and also dragging his family unnecessary by spreading hate messages. He also alleged that the iTDP wing has been spread fake articles about YS Jagan Mohan Reddy without any evidence.

The ex-MLA termed these posts as insulting and damaging the reputation of the former Chief Minister. He accused the police department of being biased in acting on the complaints filed by him and alleged that no action has been taken so far. He also raised objection for the inordinate delay in taking up his complaints against the Telugu Desam Party social media wing.

Many are pointing why Ambati was silent in the last five years when YSRCP affiliated handles unleashed an offensive campaign against many TDP leaders and their families.

It is a known fact that the NDA government led by Chandrababu Naidu have took a strong stand against abusive posts on social media. Several supporters of YSRCP have already been arrested for their slanderous remarks on politicians and their families. Ever since, there has been a noticeable decline in hate mongering.

