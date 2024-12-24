x
Home > Movie News

Saiee Manjrekar first look from India House is elegant

Published on December 24, 2024 by swathy

Nikhil Siddharth and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Pan-India film India House created huge buzz and curiosity with the announcement itself. Several big films producer, Abhishek Agarwal is producing this period drama along with Vikram Reddy.

On the occasion of Saiee Manjrekar’s birthday, the movie team has released a special poster introducing as character Sari and her look from the film. In the traditional outfit, the actress looks gorgeous and elegant.

The makers have raised the curiosity surrounding the film even further with her first look poster. Set in 1905, the movie talks about love and revolution. Anupam Kher is playing a prominent role in the film directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna. Global Star Ram Charan is presenting the film.

