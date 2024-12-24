Game Changer Hindi performance crucial for Dil Raju

Game Changer is delayed by years due to various reasons. The film’s producer Dil Raju is left in financial stress as per the initial calculations. The film is gearing up for release on January 10th, 2025. Shankar’s last release Indian 2 is scaring the business calculations of Game Changer. The distributors are waiting for the trailer of the film. The digital deals were closed as Zee Studios invested in the film. Considering the heaped up budgets and the financials involved, the Hindi performance of Game Changer is a crucial one for the production house.

If the film performs well in Hindi, Dil Raju will walk with decent profits in that project. Else, it would increase the financial stress as he is busy producing a lot of films. Industry says that Dil Raju is waiting for the release of Game Changer to bail out several financiers. If the film does well, it would be a smooth release for Dil Raju and he can start several new films in the next few months. Game Changer performance is a crucial one for Dil Raju at this time as he hasn’t delivered a solid hit in the past few years.