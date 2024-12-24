x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Game Changer Hindi performance crucial for Dil Raju

Published on December 24, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Saiee Manjrekar first look from India House is elegant
image
Game Changer Hindi performance crucial for Dil Raju
image
When will NTR take up Devara 2?
image
Allu Arjun issue: Congress MLA behaves like Rowdy
image
Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal

Game Changer Hindi performance crucial for Dil Raju

Game Changer is delayed by years due to various reasons. The film’s producer Dil Raju is left in financial stress as per the initial calculations. The film is gearing up for release on January 10th, 2025. Shankar’s last release Indian 2 is scaring the business calculations of Game Changer. The distributors are waiting for the trailer of the film. The digital deals were closed as Zee Studios invested in the film. Considering the heaped up budgets and the financials involved, the Hindi performance of Game Changer is a crucial one for the production house.

If the film performs well in Hindi, Dil Raju will walk with decent profits in that project. Else, it would increase the financial stress as he is busy producing a lot of films. Industry says that Dil Raju is waiting for the release of Game Changer to bail out several financiers. If the film does well, it would be a smooth release for Dil Raju and he can start several new films in the next few months. Game Changer performance is a crucial one for Dil Raju at this time as he hasn’t delivered a solid hit in the past few years.

Next Saiee Manjrekar first look from India House is elegant Previous When will NTR take up Devara 2?
else

TRENDING

image
Saiee Manjrekar first look from India House is elegant
image
Game Changer Hindi performance crucial for Dil Raju
image
When will NTR take up Devara 2?

Latest

image
Saiee Manjrekar first look from India House is elegant
image
Game Changer Hindi performance crucial for Dil Raju
image
When will NTR take up Devara 2?
image
Allu Arjun issue: Congress MLA behaves like Rowdy
image
Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal

Most Read

image
Allu Arjun issue: Congress MLA behaves like Rowdy
image
Court hearing turns into TDP reunion
image
Dil Raju steps in to resolve issues with Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary Sai Pallavi Australia Trip Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress Ishita Raj Perfect Curves Amyra Dastur Hot In Red Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga Different Types Of Berries With Names Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition