Home > Movie News

When will NTR take up Devara 2?

Published on December 24, 2024 by swathy

When will NTR take up Devara 2?

Young Tiger NTR is shooting for War 2 and he is keen to complete the shoot of the film by the end of January 2025. He is in plans to take up Prashanth Neel’s film from February and he will dedicate the entire year for the film. The film titled Dragon is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. NTR is committed to Devara 2 and Koratala Siva has started working on the script of the second part of the film recently. But there is no clarity on when the film will take off. We have broken the news that Jailer fame Nelson Dilipkumar has narrated a script to NTR and the developments are positive.

S Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments are the producers of this film. Vamsi has paid a big advance for NTR and Nelson. The project is scheduled to start during the early months of 2026. The debates are going on about when NTR will take up Devara 2. We have some exclusive update about it. NTR will take up Devara only after completing Nelson’s project. It means that Devara 2 may start rolling during the end of 2026 and not before that. Apart from Devara 2, Koratala Siva is working on a couple of scripts. He is in talks with Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal for a film. He is also penning a script for a Tollywood superstar. For now, Devara 2 takes a long time to materialize.

