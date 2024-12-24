x
Allu Arjun issue: Congress MLA behaves like Rowdy

Published on December 24, 2024

Allu Arjun issue: Congress MLA behaves like Rowdy

Bhupathi reddy comments on allu arjun

Congress MLA from Nizamabad Rural constituency Bhupati Reddy made cheap comments on Tollywood star Allu Arjun. Attacking Pushpa 2 star, Bhupati Reddy behaved like a rowdy, attracting ire from various quarters.

Speaking on Tuesday, Bhupati Reddy used derogatory language against Telugu actor Allu Arjun and even threatened him publicly.

“Allu Arjun..be careful, you are just an actor who make a living by painting your face with make up. You have made a dirty cinema. Does it contain any social message? It shows the story of a red sanders smuggler. How dare you talk against our CM Revanth Reddy?” said Bhupati Reddy, warning Tollywood star Allu Arjun and trashing Pushpa 2 cinema.

“You are an Andhra guy. You came here to live. Be in your limits. We are giving you opportunity to live in Telangana and do business. Do your business, earn money and stay calm. Don’t dare to speak against our CM Revanth Reddy. Or else you will face the music,” warned Bhupati Reddy.

Reminding attack on Allu Arjun’s house by OU JAC, Bhupati Reddy stressed that Congress cadres will mount up attack, if Allu Arjun does not stay in his limits.

Bhupati Reddy was a little known leader in Telangana till now. But with his irresponsible and unwarranted comments on Allu Arjun, he became viral now.

As Bhupati Reddy vidoe is going viral, many netizens and social media users are firing on MLA. Not just Allu Arjun fans, but even neutral observers are finding fault with Congress MLA’s comments and his attempt to bring in ‘Andhra Vs Telangana’ angle into the unfortunate issue.

