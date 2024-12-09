x
Pushpa 2: The Rule: All Eyes on Monday

Published on December 9, 2024 by nymisha

Pushpa 2: The Rule: All Eyes on Monday

Pushpa 2: The Rule opened on a strong note all over. The Hindi numbers are stupendous while the film performed well in Telugu states. Considering the breakeven numbers, the film has to do well on weekdays across the Telugu states to attain breakeven status. The Monday numbers are crucial and they will decide the fate of the film in Telugu. Pushpa 2: The Rule should hold well on weekdays to end up decent. The hike in the ticket prices has turned a barrier to some extent. The prices are slashed down from today all over.

The team celebrated the success on Friday and Allu Arjun, Sukumar are quite satisfied with the word of mouth and the performance of the film. Allu Arjun is expected to thank the North Indian audience for the film’s top class performance in the region. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule and they are lauded for the humongous investment on the film.

