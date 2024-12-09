Manchu Manoj Vs Mohan Babu: What’s Happening?

The news broke out yesterday about the attack on actor Manchu Manoj and his wife. Speculations said that his father Mohan Babu was behind the attack. Manoj also approached the cops and filed a complaint. Soon, Manoj was spotted in a private hospital in the evening and all the medical tests were conducted. Manoj and his wife went home last night. The disputes happened over the properties which are going on from the past few years. Manoj and his wife Mounika are staying away from Mohan Babu’s family for the past few months.

Last year, Manchu Manoj responded about the fee structure in Mohan Babu’s Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions. This may have created a rift between them. A video of Manoj and Vishnu went viral last year but they finally ended up calling it for a web-based project. Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions bring a major revenue for the family and there are reports that Manoj has no share in the educational institutions. He was given shares in other properties owned by Mohan Babu and they were divided last year.

Manoj is not in a mood to compromise on the issue as he was attacked. He got admitted to the hospital to submit the medical proof of the attack before the cops. The doctors have informed the cops about the Medico Legal angle in the case. The cops will meet Manchu Manoj in his residence to record his statement today. Mohan Babu’s close aide Vinay along with others attacked Manoj as per the information. Manoj decided to stay away from the media after the incident but he is strict on the attack. The cops also informed that Manoj dialed 100 after the attack and a case was registered. More updates awaited.