YS Jagan’s Claims vs Chandrababu Naidu’s Vision for Education: The Truth Behind the Politics

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent statements criticizing Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s government raise several allegations, but they fail to address the core issues of the current administration’s failures. Let’s examine these claims and highlight why Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership and reforms in the education sector have had a far-reaching impact compared to YS Jagan’s policies.

Claim 1: Rebranding Routine Parent-Teacher Meetings



YS Jagan alleged that Chandrababu Naidu’s government rebranded regular parent-teacher meetings for political publicity. However, under Naidu’s leadership, parent involvement became a cornerstone of educational reforms. Programs like Nadu-Nedu, introduced during his tenure, transformed government schools with infrastructure upgrades, digital classrooms, and English-medium education, ensuring that parents were active stakeholders in decision-making.

In contrast, the YSRCP government halted many of these transformative programs. Rather than building on these initiatives, the focus shifted to criticizing past efforts while failing to deliver on promised reforms.

Claim 2: Nadu-Nedu Progress Under YSRCP



YS Jagan boasts about completing Nadu-Nedu in phases but overlooks the fact that it was Chandrababu Naidu who initiated the concept of modernizing schools. Under Naidu, over 15,000 schools received infrastructure upgrades, including digital tools and CBSE affiliations. The program was designed with long-term goals, including integrating international standards like IB curricula.

The current government, however, has either paused or scaled back these efforts. Initiatives such as providing tablets to students, digital screens in classrooms, and training engineering graduates for school-level tech support have been shelved, robbing students of future-ready tools.

Claim 3: Financial Aid Through Amma Vodi vs Delayed Schemes

Jagan highlights the Amma Vodi scheme, claiming to have provided ₹15,000 annually to mothers for their children’s education. While this is commendable in principle, implementation has been inconsistent. Funds have often been delayed, forcing parents to bear the rising costs of education.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu’s Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena schemes directly supported students with tuition and hostel fees. These programs ensured timely financial assistance, reducing the burden on families. Jagan’s government not only delayed these payments but also failed to allocate sufficient budgetary resources, leaving parents and students in a lurch.

Claim 4: CBSE Affiliation and English-Medium Education



YS Jagan criticized Chandrababu Naidu’s government for allegedly dismantling government school reforms. Yet, under Jagan’s leadership, CBSE affiliations for schools were discontinued, and English-medium education was de-emphasized. This contradicts Jagan’s claims of prioritizing educational advancement.

Chandrababu Naidu, on the other hand, championed English-medium instruction to equip students with global skills. He introduced international assessment tools like TOEFL for students and recruited subject-specific teachers for better learning outcomes. These initiatives have now been sidelined.

Claim 5: Mid-Day Meal Program and School Maintenance



Jagan’s government has faced severe criticism over the declining quality of mid-day meals under the Goru Mudha scheme. Parents have repeatedly raised concerns about unhygienic food and lack of proper maintenance in government schools. Despite the fanfare, funds for school and toilet maintenance have dried up, leaving schools in poor condition.

In contrast, Naidu’s administration ensured accountability and quality in such programs, with regular audits and sufficient funds for maintenance.

Claim 6: Financial Burden on Parents



YSRCP’s failure to continue timely payments under Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena has led to a financial crisis for parents. With rising education costs and delayed payments, many are being forced to shift their children to private schools, defeating the purpose of strengthening government education.

Chandrababu Naidu’s governance focused on creating self-sufficient government schools that reduced dependence on private institutions. He aimed to make government schools the first choice for parents by ensuring quality infrastructure and global-standard education.

Conclusion: Chandrababu Naidu’s Proven Leadership

While YS Jagan’s tweets focus on political rhetoric, the reality paints a different picture. Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary policies laid the foundation for educational transformation in Andhra Pradesh. His initiatives aimed at empowering students, involving parents, and integrating global standards into the education system remain unparalleled.

Andhra Pradesh needs a leader like Chandrababu Naidu who delivers results, not empty promises.

-Sanyogita