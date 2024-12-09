Buzz: Prabhas and Rishab Shetty in Talks?

Prabhas is the biggest star of the nation and he has a strong lineup of films. Hombale Films, the makers of KGF and Kantara have inked the biggest deal of the nation and it is with Prabhas. The production house has signed a three film deal with Prabhas and they will be announced soon. Hombale Films share a great bonding with Rishab Shetty and the production house asked Rishab to pen a script for Prabhas. Rishab is on the job and an announcement will be made very soon.

Rishab promised Hombale Films to come up with an interesting idea and it would be developed. It is unclear for now if Rishab himself will direct the film. Rishab is currently busy with the sequel of Kantara that is made on a budget of Rs 100 crores. The film releases next year. Prabhas is almost done with the shoot of Raja Saab directed by Maruthi and he has Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji in shooting mode. He will join the sets of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit early next year.