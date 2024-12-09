x
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera's First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Home > Movie News

Rashmika’s The Girlfriend Teaser: Gripping mix of love & mystery

Published on December 9, 2024 by nymisha

Gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna recently impressed everyone with her brilliant portrayal of Srivalli in India’s biggest blockbuster, Pushpa 2. Her performance is receiving incredible love from audiences across Pan India.

Now, she’s headlining a film titled The Girlfriend, produced by Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The film, helmed by talented director Rahul Ravindran known for beautiful film Chi La Sow, is currently in the final stages of production.

Today, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser. The simple and heartwarming teaser begins with a voiceover by heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. Rahul’s poetic dialogues set the tone for a heartwarming teaser, which is filled with moments from “The Girlfriend,” played by Rashmika Mandanna, as she navigates life in college.

Her emotions and charm are unmatched. The intense vibe of the teaser is incredible, and the gripping mix of love, mystery, and suspense raises expectations for the film. The musical sensation Hesham Abdul Wahab’s magical score and his vocals make this teaser even more special.

Rashmika’s charm is a treat to the fans and audience. It is bankrolled by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni. Ace producer Allu Aravind presenting the film. Krishnan Vasant weilds the camera while musical sensation Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the music.

