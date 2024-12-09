x
Home > Movie News

One more shock for Jani Master

Published on December 9, 2024 by nymisha

One more shock for Jani Master

Top choreographer Jani Master has been facing charges of sexual assault from his woman assistant choreographer and the case is under investigation. Jani Master is out on bail and his career too has been impacted because of the allegations. His National Award was canceled and he is running low in his career. Here comes one more shock as Jani Master. The elections for the Dancers and Dance Directors Association took place yesterday. Joseph Prakash won as the President with a top majority in the elections. Jani Master was the President of the Association and he was removed after the allegations surfaced.

Now, Jani Master is completely removed from Dancers and Dance Directors Association after the new panel was formed. This is a shock for Jani Master. The case is still under investigation and Jani Master was not announced accused in the case. Things changed completely against Jani Master after the sexual assault case was registered against him.

else

