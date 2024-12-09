x
తెలుగు
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Movie News

Ram Charan to specially unleash Carnage of SDT18

Published on December 9, 2024 by nymisha

Ram Charan to specially unleash Carnage of SDT18

Sai Durgha Tej made a name for himself as a versatile performer with different films in various genres. The actor is now gearing up to take on a huge budget action entertainer for the first time in his career.

The movie directed by Rohith KP and produced by HanuMan fame producers Chaitanya Reddy and K. Niranjan Reddy has raised curiosity among everyone with the glimpse, Intrude into the World of Archady. Now, the makers have decided to unveil another huge teaser, “Carnage of SDT18”.

Adding more excitement to the release of teaser, Global Star Ram Charan will be unveiling the teaser on 12th December at Shourya Convention Centre, Yousufguda. The makers promise this teaser to be even bigger and better than the previous one.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing leading lady role in the film. The movie is aiming at Pan-India market for the first time in Sai Durgha Tej’s career and the action entertainer’s music is being composed Ajaneesh Loknath.

