Ram Charan to specially unleash Carnage of SDT18

Sai Durgha Tej made a name for himself as a versatile performer with different films in various genres. The actor is now gearing up to take on a huge budget action entertainer for the first time in his career.

The movie directed by Rohith KP and produced by HanuMan fame producers Chaitanya Reddy and K. Niranjan Reddy has raised curiosity among everyone with the glimpse, Intrude into the World of Archady. Now, the makers have decided to unveil another huge teaser, “Carnage of SDT18”.

Adding more excitement to the release of teaser, Global Star Ram Charan will be unveiling the teaser on 12th December at Shourya Convention Centre, Yousufguda. The makers promise this teaser to be even bigger and better than the previous one.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing leading lady role in the film. The movie is aiming at Pan-India market for the first time in Sai Durgha Tej’s career and the action entertainer’s music is being composed Ajaneesh Loknath.