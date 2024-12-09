Adani Group Controversy Dominates Indian Parliament Sessions

Rahul Gandhi led a unique protest outside Parliament, where Congress MPs wore masks depicting Prime Minister Modi and Gautam Adani. The demonstration highlighted their claim of close ties between the business leader and government.

State-Level Protests

In a parallel protest, BRS legislators expressed their concerns by wearing T-shirts featuring images of Revanth Reddy and Adani. Where as, Telangana congress leaders continue discussion on Telangana Talli statue change in assembly.

Congress Party’s Primary Demands

The Congress Party continues pushing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani Group’s airport deals. They are specifically focusing on potential bribery in airport privatization processes, risks of monopoly formation in India’s aviation sector, and questions about regulatory oversight.

Opposition Unity Challenges

The Winter Session’s first week saw limited productive work due to the ongoing controversy. Some Congress MPs privately express concern about Parliament disruptions, while other opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, prefer discussing broader issues like unemployment and inflation.

While Congress maintains its focus on the Adani investigation in Parliament, other opposition parties are advocating for attention to different national issues, creating a complex political dynamic in Parliament.