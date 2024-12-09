x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Adani Group Controversy Dominates Indian Parliament Sessions

Published on December 9, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other
image
Adani Group Controversy Dominates Indian Parliament Sessions
image
Ram Charan to specially unleash Carnage of SDT18
image
One more shock for Jani Master
image
Rashmika’s The Girlfriend Teaser: Gripping mix of love & mystery

Adani Group Controversy Dominates Indian Parliament Sessions

Rahul Gandhi led a unique protest outside Parliament, where Congress MPs wore masks depicting Prime Minister Modi and Gautam Adani. The demonstration highlighted their claim of close ties between the business leader and government.

State-Level Protests

In a parallel protest, BRS legislators expressed their concerns by wearing T-shirts featuring images of Revanth Reddy and Adani. Where as, Telangana congress leaders continue discussion on Telangana Talli statue change in assembly.

Congress Party’s Primary Demands

The Congress Party continues pushing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani Group’s airport deals. They are specifically focusing on potential bribery in airport privatization processes, risks of monopoly formation in India’s aviation sector, and questions about regulatory oversight.

Opposition Unity Challenges

The Winter Session’s first week saw limited productive work due to the ongoing controversy. Some Congress MPs privately express concern about Parliament disruptions, while other opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, prefer discussing broader issues like unemployment and inflation.

The opposition’s stance on the Adani issue shows varying priorities like the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, have shown reluctance to focus solely on the Adani issue, preferring to discuss broader issues like unemployment and inflation.

While Congress maintains its focus on the Adani investigation in Parliament, other opposition parties are advocating for attention to different national issues, creating a complex political dynamic in Parliament.

Next Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other Previous Ram Charan to specially unleash Carnage of SDT18
else

TRENDING

image
Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other
image
Ram Charan to specially unleash Carnage of SDT18
image
One more shock for Jani Master

Latest

image
Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other
image
Adani Group Controversy Dominates Indian Parliament Sessions
image
Ram Charan to specially unleash Carnage of SDT18
image
One more shock for Jani Master
image
Rashmika’s The Girlfriend Teaser: Gripping mix of love & mystery

Most Read

image
Adani Group Controversy Dominates Indian Parliament Sessions
image
YS Jagan’s Claims vs Chandrababu Naidu’s Vision for Education: The Truth Behind the Politics
image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy

Related Articles

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look