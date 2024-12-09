x
Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other

Published on December 9, 2024 by nymisha

Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a bigger success in the North Indian belt and the film has surpassed opening numbers of Bollywood biggies. In a recent interview, Allu Arjun called Amitabh Bachchan his inspiration from Bollywood and it is because of his long span in career. “I absolutely adore the Megastar of the country, Mr Amitabh ji. We have grown up watching his films and he has had a lot of impact on us in the growing years. I am an ardent fan of Amitabh ji” told Allu Arjun.

For this, Amitabh Bachchan took his Twitter page to post “#AlluArjun ji, so humbled by your gracious words. You give me more than I deserve. We are all such huge fans of your work and talent. May you continue to inspire us all. My prayers and wishes for your continued success!”. Allu Arjun replied by saying “Amitabh ji, you are our superhero and listening to words like this from you is surreal. Thank you for your kind words, generous compliments and heart full wishes. Humbled by your humility”.

