x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

Adani controversy reaches Telangana Assembly

Published on December 9, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to be made in Three Parts
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Adani controversy reaches Telangana Assembly

The Adani issue rocked Telangana Assembly on Monday, as BRS MLAs tried to enter the House with shirts flaunting the picture of CM Revanth Reddy and billionaire businessman Gautam Adani together. While BRS MLAs led by KT Rama Rao tried to enter Assembly, Police obstructed them at the entrance itself and took them into custody.

As KTR and other BRS MLAs made efforts to enter Assembly, inspite of Police resistance, tense situation prevailed in the Assembly premises. With BRS MLAs taken into custody, Assembly session continued without their presence.

With BRS MLAs deciding to disrupt the proceedings on the very first day of Assembly session, it appears that Adani issue is all set to rock Telangana Assembly in the coming days.

Already Telangana had beared the brunt of Adani Group’s US indictment. CM Revanth Reddy had rejected the Rs 100 Cr donation given by Adani Group towards setting up of his ambitious Young India Skills University.

Though Telangana Government did not have any connection with Adani indictment in US, CM Revanth Reddy took the decision to return back the donation made by Group, as Opposition had been using it to malign Congress Govt’s image.

Especially KTR has been aggressively attacking CM Revanth Reddy, questioning how a Congress CM is so close to Gautam Adani, when LOP Rahul Gandhi is vehemently campaigning against Gautam Adani.

Dnr

Next Latest updates of Prabhas’ Fauji Previous Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other
else

TRENDING

image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December

Latest

image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond coming in December
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to be made in Three Parts
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Most Read

image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues
image
Adani controversy reaches Telangana Assembly
image
Adani Group Controversy Dominates Indian Parliament Sessions

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics