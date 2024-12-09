x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Movie News

Latest updates of Prabhas’ Fauji

December 9, 2024

Latest updates of Prabhas’ Fauji

Prabhas is juggling between the sets of two films. He has joined the sets of Fauji in October and some of the crucial episodes are canned. Hanu Raghavapudi is the director of this periodic drama that is set before independence. Massive sets are constructed for the shoot of the film. The latest schedule of Fauji is happening in Ramoji Film City. Prabhas along with the major cast are present for the episode shoot. The jail episodes are shot in this schedule in RFC. The film also has a cute love story and Imanvi is making her debut as the leading lady beside Prabhas.

Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer and three tunes are locked for Fauji. The shooting portions are expected to be completed before the first half of 2025. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this mega budget film and Prabhas plays a soldier in Fauji. Prabhas is also shooting for Raja Saab directed by Maruthi and this horror comedy is aimed for summer 2025 release.

