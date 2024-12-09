‘Pushpa 2’ Hindi : A Historic Sunday in Bollywood

As first part saw an unexpected box office success in North India, the sequel to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa garnered never-before-seen hype for any Indian film till date in Bollywood circuits. And, trade circles predicted that Pushpa 2 will run riot all over North if it garners positive word of mouth.

As predicted, Pushpa 2 is creating wonders in North India with its historic run. The Sukumar directional has created a box office mayhem of sorts in the first weekend and annihilated every record left right and centre to set new benchmarks in all North territories. The revenues of Pushpa 2 are way bigger than the biggest Bollywood hits of all time and this is a testament to the craze for the film.

On its first Sunday, Pushpa 2 etched new all time record as it punched out a staggering 85 Crore net with its Hindi version. This is an unimaginable and remarkable feat which is likely to stay invincible for many years to come. The fact that no Hindi film has ever breached the 70 Crore mark on two days but a dubbing film has achieved it on three days in the first weekend is a demonstration for the rampage created by Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 took a flying start with a record-breaking 72 Crores on its opening day in North India to topple Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan with 65.50 Crore opening. With a super solid run on Friday, the film notched up 59 Crores to take the tally to 131 Crores. On Saturday, the film shattered more records with 74 Crores net.

The first Sunday turned out to be a money spinner for Pushpa 2 as it shocked the trade circles with a terrific haul of 85 Crores. The total net from Hindi version now stands at 290 Crores in four days. In all likelihood, Pushpa 2 will aim to breach the 700 Crore mark in its full run just with the Hindi version alone. If the film sustains well on weekdays, it is going to achieve this mark without much effort from here.

Previously, South Indian dubbing films like Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 emerged as blockbusters with 511 Crores and 434 Crores respectively. Pushpa 2 sets sights on outperforming both these films in the next few weeks and sit on the top of the record books.