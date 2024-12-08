x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy

Published on December 8, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy

TDP leader Buddha Venkanna has filed a police complaint against YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy in Vijayawada. The complaint was submitted to City Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu.

The complaint concerns Vijayasai Reddy’s recent comments about Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Buddha Venkanna demanded immediate legal action and registration of a case against the YSRCP MP.

“Vijayasai Reddy is playing mind games,” stated Buddha Venkanna. Buddha Venkanna also brought up past allegations. He mentioned how Vijayasai Reddy had previously spread false rumours about a pink diamond in Chandrababu’s house.

TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah has also responded to the situation. He demanded that DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and the Human Rights Commission take serious note of Vijayasai’s comments.

“There appears to be a conspiracy threatening CM Chandrababu’s life in Vijayasai’s comments,” Varla Ramaiah claimed on social media. He requested authorities to monitor the movements of Vijayasai and his team.

Previous Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Latest

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Most Read

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development

Related Articles

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look