Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark

Published on December 8, 2024 by nymisha

Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark

Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka seems to have taken to heart Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s comments. Speaking at a program in Mahabubabad on Sunday, Seethakka expressed pain over Bandi Sanjay’s comments.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay had criticised Congress Government saying that CM Revanth Reddy Cabinet consists of urban naxals. Though he did not take specific names, Seethakka took it upon herself to respond on BJP leader’s remarks.

“I have been target of trollers since the beginning of my career. I’m pained over baseless comments made against me. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay said that there are urban naxalites in Revanth Reddy Cabinet. This is very hurting,” said Seethakka expressing her displeasure over Bandi Sanjay’s comments.

“I’m the only one who worked as Naxalite in the past. Apart from me, no one in the Cabinet has any relations with Maoists. Even when I worked in the movement, I strived for the welfare of poor,” further said Seethakka.

“I have left movement long back and even practised as advocate in Warangal. I have won three times as MLA and people have accepted and supported me. Whereever I have been, I have always worked for the upliftment of poor,” explained Seethakka, miffed by frequent references to her past by her opponents.

‘Urban naxalite’ is the term made popular by Right Wing supporters to refer to their opponents, who are left-leaning. BJP leaders often use it mockingly, while attacking leaders and supporters of Congress and its allies.

Dnr

