Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser

Published on December 8, 2024 by nymisha

Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser

Rashmika Mandanna is quite occupied with several big-budget films. She is also focused on women-centric attempts and is busy with The Girlfriend. Actor turned director Rahul Ravindran directed the film and the teaser will be launched on Monday. Rashmika’s close friend and co-star Vijay Deverakonda will launch the teaser of The Girlfriend tomorrow. He also lent his voice for the teaser of The Girlfriend. The teaser will be out tomorrow at 11:07 AM.

Hesham is on board to score the music and GA2 Pictures, Mass Movie Makers, Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment are the producers of The Girlfriend. Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule and her performance in the film is widely appreciated. Rashmika has signed the next film of Vijay Deverakonda and this is their third film together after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

