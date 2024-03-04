Pushpa 3 to release in Summer 2025

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is busy with Pushpa: The Rule directed by Sukumar. After watching the content and rush, Sukumar and Allu Arjun felt that the third installment is needed. They also filmed some of the portions of the third part recently and a major portion of the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule got wrapped up and the post-production work is going on. Pushpa: The Rule will hit the screens on August 15th as per the plan and the pending shoot of Pushpa 3 will be completed by the end of this year.

Pushpa 3 will have a theatrical release in summer 2025. Sukumar will focus on the post-production work after the shoot gets wrapped up. Allu Arjun is not ready to take up any new projects this year and his new film will only start in 2025. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya will be seen in the lead roles in Pushpa: The Rule. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and background score.