Naidu predicts revolt in ruling YSR Congress

TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, predicted revolt in the YSRCP which will be a humiliation for party president and Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Giving a warm welcome into the TDP for Nellore Lok Sabha member, Vemreddy Prabhakar Reddy, and several of his supporters who joined the party at a massive public meeting, Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan always feels that only he should act like a king while all others should be his slaves. The TDP supremo made an appeal to the people to think about the mindset of Jagan who got various cooked-up stories published in the media on the background of his own sister.

“Do such comments on your own sister not have a humiliating effect on your mother,” Chandrababu Naidu asked Jagan. The TDP supremo wanted to know whether Jagan is ready to answer the issues raised by his cousin, Dr Sunitha Reddy, on the murder of her father, Y S Vivekananda Reddy. He also questioned Jagan whether he is ready to arrest those who are behind the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

Making a mockery of the comments made by Minister Anil, the TDP supremo commented that this person, Anil, who uttered bullets repeatedly, has been pushed outside his home district, almost three districts away. Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that such persons are not going to win the elections.

Making it clear that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance is only in the interest of the State and the people, Chandrababu Naidu declared that Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, has highest regard in the TDP. “The conspiracies being hatched by Jagan to cause damage to the alliance will be futile,” he added.

Expressing confidence that the combine is going to win 10 Assembly segments in the combined Nellore district where the voters have high political awareness, Chandrababu Naidu said that Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy too is going to win the Lok Sabha seat here. Those who joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu include the couple Prashanthi Reddy, the deputy mayor of Nellore, Rup Kumar Yadav and several others.