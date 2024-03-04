GA2 Pictures’ Next, “AAY”: A Godavari-Style Title Announcement

NTR’s brother-in-law, Narne Nithiin next under huge production house GA2 Pictures title announced in hilarious way. Makers dropped a concept video filled with the producer’s frustration, hilarious punches, and meme references. The video highlighted the Godavari people’s accent, revealing the title “AAY.” This exciting announcement was made by producer Bunny Vas, hero Narne Nithiin, heroine Nayan Sarika, and director Anji Kanchipalli through an entertaining phone call.

A small glimpse of our legendary actors saying the title “AAY” is really hilarious. The film’s first look will be released on March 7th. The film is produced by Bunny Vas & Vidya Koppineedi. It is directed by debutant Anji Kanchipalli. Allu Aravind presents it. Kodati Pavan Kalyan will be handing the editing. Art direction is handled by Kiran Kumar Manne while cinematography is by Sameer Kalyani. Music will be scored by Ram Miryala. The film is slated for Summer 2024 release.