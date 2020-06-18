Pushpa team erecting roads in Maredumilli

Allu Arjun and Sukumar are left puzzled about their next film Pushpa. Sukumar and his team scouted the locations and finalized Bangkok, Kerala to shoot the film. Most of the film has to be shot in thick forests as the film deals with sandalwood mafia that happens in Chittoor district. But with the coronavirus outbreak, it is not possible for the movie unit to shoot for the film over there. There are also speculations that special sets would be erected in Hyderabad for the shoot which is not true.

As per the latest news, a major portion of Pushpa will be shot in the forests of Maredumilli, East Godavari district. To make things convenient, the makers are laying roads in the thick forests. Some of the laid roads are getting repaired. A chase sequence too will be canned on these roads because of which the makers are spending money on the roads. The road work is done for over 4 kms. The shoot of Pushpa is planned to start in August. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika is the leading lady.