Chandrababu solidarity to Modi Govt on China intrusions

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party has expressed solidarity to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance Government in the latter’s decisions to defend the country against the intrusions by China’s People’s Liberation Army in Galwan Valley.

The TD Legislature Party (TDLP), at an online meeting presided by Mr. Naidu here, paid tributes and recalled the exemplary courage of the 20 army men and the son of Telugu soil Col. Santosh Babu, who laid down their lives in the border clash. The TDLP condemned China for its provocative bid to ingress into the Indian territory.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu lauded his party MLCs for strongly countering the ruling YCP’s plans to hijack the proceedings in AP Legislative Council yesterday. While the MLCs have bravely fought against the ruling party leaders’ violations, the party MLAs have given their moral support which deserves appreciation. The TDP members have attended the session despite illhealth and personal problems, thereby helping to protect the honour of Telugu Desam Party.

Mr. Naidu said former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu gave a fitting reply to all the 18 YCP Ministers who stormed the Council session. The same fighting spirit should be shown in the coming months in order to effectively check the YCP atrocities and violations against the Constitution and the Rule of Law.

The TDP chief said that some MLCs and MLAs have gone down as betrayers in history for succumbing to the temptations of CM Jagan Reddy party. One MLA surrendered just because one small case was filed against him. Another MLA succumbed to the lure of incentives. Another leader gave in to YCP for its penalties. All such leaders would be forgotten while those who are fighting would be remembered forever. The people are realising that the CM was a scourge that is more harmful than Coronavirus.

Stating that lots of GOs were struck down in the courts, Mr. Naidu said no other State Government has ever resorted to so many anti-people activities in the recent past. The YCP leaders were committing irregularities and atrocities in an endless manner. The courts have never found fault with any government so many times like in the case of Jagan regime. In the fight against the maniac, everybody should be alert and always cautious. YCP leaders were making attacks on Opposition inside the Houses of Legislature while, at the same time, they were crushing on the civil liberties of the people outside.

Mr. Naidu deplored that the ruling party has set a goal to attack and persecute the BC, SC, ST and Minorities. As part of this, they have targetted Yanamal Ramakrishnudu, Atchannaidu, Ayyanna Pathrudu and others. Seeing the ruling party behaviour, doubts were arising whether it held the just-concluded session for passing the Appropriation Bill or the controversial Bills on 3 Capitals and CRDA Repeal. There are doubts whether they were budget sessions or Capital shifting sessions.

The TDP chief criticised the Government for bringing the Decentralisation Bill and CRDA Repeal Bill back to Council through the back door. When the TDP insisted on a debate under Rule 90, the YCP Ministers and members resorted to attacks and provocations. In the last one year, the YCP has not given even Rs. 2,000 Cr for the backward classes if Ammavadi and pensions are not considered. Tall claims were being made about spending Rs. 15,000 Cr for BC welfare. The TDP spent Rs. 9,000 Cr for SC sub plan but the present YCP rule gave just Rs. 3,000 Cr. Not even half the amount was spent in ST sub plan. While the TDP spent additional funds for sub plans for development of weaker sections, the YCP was showing welfare spendings also under sub plan expenditure.

Mr. Naidu recalled that the Advocate General told the High Court that the 3 Capitals and CRDA Repeal Bills were referred to the Selection Committed formed by Council. But, now the two bills were before the Houses in violation of the constitutional norms. This was another maniacal act on the part of the CM to re-introduce the two bills in breach of the affidavit filed by the Advocate General before the High Court. Nobody blocked the Appropriation Bill and this would be known if the videos and pictures of the Council proceedings were made public.

The TDP chief accused the YCP of trying to escape from public scrutiny by completing the session in just two days so that all the misdeeds and corruption scams of its one year rule would not come up for debate. The budget session should have been held for two to three weeks. YCP has not fulfilled its countless promises. It is well known how YCP promised to give Rythu Bharosa for 64 lakh farmers, but after coming to power it gave the benefit to just 44 lakh.