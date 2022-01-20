Pushpa (Telugu) Worldwide Closing Collections – All Time Top 7th

Pushpa (Telugu) has ended up its run worldwide with a distributor share of 109 Cr. The film is the second-highest grosser of Allu Arjun and 7th highest of all time beating Saaho.

The film is a profitable venture, except for the AP where the film had ridiculous pricing from distributors. Producers are refunding the losses to buyers here, that’s a bit of relief but still not enough as much as it should have been. In the Nizam area, the film is the fourth highest of all time just behind the Baahubali’s and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Verdict: Telugu Version of the film is Success / Above Average

Area Worldwide Closing Collections 24 days Worldwide Collections 10 Days World wide Collections First Week Worldwide Collections First Monday - 4 days AP/TS Collections First Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre-Release business Nizam 37.15 Cr (all languages 37.65 Cr) 37.60 Cr 34.40Cr 31.20 Cr 28.25 Cr 24.90 Cr 17.90Cr 10.90 Cr 36 Cr Ceeded 15.90 Cr 15.80 Cr 12.90Cr 11.20 Cr 10 Cr 8.90 Cr 6.30Cr 4.20 Cr 18 Cr UA 7.95 Cr 7.90 Cr 7.13Cr 5.90 Cr 5.15 Cr 4.40 Cr 3.05Cr 1.80 Cr 12.25 Cr Guntur 5.35 Cr 5.30 Cr 4.80Cr 4.21 Cr 3.81 Cr 3.47 Cr 2.83Cr 2.28 Cr 9 Cr East 4.75 Cr 4.70 Cr 4.15Cr 3.80 Cr 3.36 Cr 2.95 Cr 2.19Cr 1.43 Cr 8.10 Cr West 4.10 Cr 4 Cr 3.60Cr 3.30 Cr 2.80 Cr 2.55 Cr 2Cr 1.50 Cr 7.15 Cr Krishna 4.30 Cr 4.25 Cr 3.77Cr 3.44 Cr 3.08 Cr 2.71 Cr 1.91Cr 1.15 Cr 7.50 Cr Nellore 3.55 Cr 3.50 Cr 2.90Cr 2.60 Cr 2.27 Cr 2.05 Cr 1.65Cr 1.25 Cr 4 Cr AP/TS 83.05 Cr 83.05 Cr 73.65Cr 65.65 Cr 58.72 Cr 51.93 cr 37.83Cr 24.51 cr 102 Cr KA 10 Cr 9Cr 8.5 Cr 7.5 Cr 10 Cr North India 36.20 Cr 20Cr 14.5 Cr 7 Cr 5 cr (valued) TN 11.5 Cr 8.3Cr 7.5 Cr 5.40 Cr 6 CR Kerala 4.40 Cr 4.1Cr 3.4 Cr 2.30 Cr 3 Cr (valued) ROI 12.50 Cr Overseas 13.50 Cr 14.7 Cr 12Cr 11.30 Cr 9.30 Cr 13 Cr Worldwide 109.05 Cr 159.85 Cr 127.05 Cr 110.85 Cr 83.43 Cr 139 Cr