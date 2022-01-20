Pushpa (Telugu) Worldwide Closing Collections – All Time Top 7th

Pushpa (Telugu) has ended up its run worldwide with a distributor share of 109 Cr. The film is the second-highest grosser of Allu Arjun and 7th highest of all time beating Saaho.

The film is a profitable venture, except for the AP where the film had ridiculous pricing from distributors. Producers are refunding the losses to buyers here, that’s a bit of relief but still not enough as much as it should have been. In the Nizam area, the film is the fourth highest of all time just behind the Baahubali’s and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Verdict: Telugu Version of the film is Success / Above Average

AreaWorldwide Closing Collections 24 days Worldwide Collections10 Days World wide CollectionsFirst Week Worldwide CollectionsFirst Monday - 4 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections2 Days CollectionsAP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre-Release business
Nizam37.15 Cr (all languages 37.65 Cr)37.60 Cr34.40Cr31.20 Cr28.25 Cr24.90 Cr17.90Cr10.90 Cr36 Cr
Ceeded15.90 Cr15.80 Cr12.90Cr11.20 Cr10 Cr8.90 Cr6.30Cr4.20 Cr18 Cr
UA7.95 Cr7.90 Cr7.13Cr5.90 Cr 5.15 Cr4.40 Cr3.05Cr1.80 Cr12.25 Cr
Guntur5.35 Cr5.30 Cr4.80Cr4.21 Cr3.81 Cr3.47 Cr2.83Cr2.28 Cr9 Cr
East4.75 Cr4.70 Cr4.15Cr3.80 Cr3.36 Cr2.95 Cr2.19Cr1.43 Cr8.10 Cr
West4.10 Cr4 Cr3.60Cr3.30 Cr2.80 Cr2.55 Cr2Cr1.50 Cr7.15 Cr
Krishna4.30 Cr4.25 Cr3.77Cr3.44 Cr3.08 Cr2.71 Cr1.91Cr1.15 Cr7.50 Cr
Nellore3.55 Cr3.50 Cr2.90Cr2.60 Cr2.27 Cr2.05 Cr1.65Cr1.25 Cr4 Cr
AP/TS83.05 Cr83.05 Cr73.65Cr65.65 Cr58.72 Cr51.93 cr37.83Cr24.51 cr102 Cr
KA10 Cr9Cr8.5 Cr7.5 Cr10 Cr
North India36.20 Cr20Cr14.5 Cr7 Cr5 cr (valued)
TN11.5 Cr8.3Cr7.5 Cr5.40 Cr6 CR
Kerala4.40 Cr4.1Cr3.4 Cr2.30 Cr3 Cr (valued)
ROI12.50 Cr
Overseas13.50 Cr14.7 Cr12Cr11.30 Cr9.30 Cr13 Cr
Worldwide109.05 Cr159.85 Cr127.05 Cr110.85 Cr83.43 Cr139 Cr

