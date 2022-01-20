Gehraiyaan Trailer: Modern take on Relationships

Shakun Batra impressed the Bollywood audience with Kapoor and Sons. His next directorial is titled Gehraiyaan which is gearing up for a direct digital release through Amazon Prime. The film streams on February 11th and the trailer of Gehraiyaan is out today. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa played the lead roles in this emotional entertainer that is all about a modern take on relationships. Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa decide to part ways after having a tough time in their relationship.

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi are two youngsters who are set to tie the knot but Siddhant dips into a relationship with Deepika. Gehraiyaan trailer hints that the film is a relationship drama that battles between love and hatred. The trailer hints that the film will appeal to urban youth as it has enough bold scenes and this will not appeal to the family crowds. Deepika plays Alisha and Ananya Pandey plays her cousin Tia.

Gehraiyaan is all about strained relationships and finding love which is a ray of hope in their lives. Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films are the producers.