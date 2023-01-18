Pushpa: The Rule to resume the shoot

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule is going to resume its shoot in Vizag. Allu Arjun and Sukumar have taken a long enough break to start the shoot of the second instalment. Sukumar and his team were working extra hard to ensure the content of the film and finally, they are going to resume the shoot in Vizag next week.

Allu Arjun will be landing in Vizag tomorrow to resume the shoot for Pushpa2. The stage is all set and Sukumar will can some key portions of the film in Vizag. Rashmika Mandanna is expected to join the shoot by next month. She herself revealed this while she is promoting her Bollywood film Mission Majnu. Pushpa The Rule will hit theatres by the end of 2023 or early 2024. Mythri Movie Makers building this film on a massive scale.