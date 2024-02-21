Pushpa: The Rule’s Interval Bang is a Surprise

Icon Star Allu Arjun and top director Sukumar are completely focused on Pushpa: The Rule. The shoot of the film resumed in Hyderabad after Allu Arjun returned back from Berlin. The crucial interval episode is currently shot in the presence of hundreds of juniors along with the major cast. The interval episode is expected to be intense, action packed and is the highlight of Pushpa: The Rule. The interval bang is a mix of song, emotion and action. Sukumar took enough time to write the episode and it is now shot in Ramoji Film City.

The makers are spending lavishly on the interval episode and Sukumar is carving out in his own style. Pushpa: The Rule is announced for August 15th release this year. Rashmika is the leading lady and Anasuya, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil will be seen in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad scores the music. Allu Arjun is taking extra care on the film and he will promote the film in all the languages.