x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pushpa: The Rule’s Interval Bang is a Surprise

Published on February 21, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?

Pushpa: The Rule’s Interval Bang is a Surprise

Icon Star Allu Arjun and top director Sukumar are completely focused on Pushpa: The Rule. The shoot of the film resumed in Hyderabad after Allu Arjun returned back from Berlin. The crucial interval episode is currently shot in the presence of hundreds of juniors along with the major cast. The interval episode is expected to be intense, action packed and is the highlight of Pushpa: The Rule. The interval bang is a mix of song, emotion and action. Sukumar took enough time to write the episode and it is now shot in Ramoji Film City.

The makers are spending lavishly on the interval episode and Sukumar is carving out in his own style. Pushpa: The Rule is announced for August 15th release this year. Rashmika is the leading lady and Anasuya, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil will be seen in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad scores the music. Allu Arjun is taking extra care on the film and he will promote the film in all the languages.

Next Balakrishna to take a break from Films Previous Naa Saami Ranga beauty in Megastar’s Next?
else

TRENDING

image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look