Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Naa Saami Ranga beauty in Megastar’s Next?

Published on February 21, 2024 by ratnasri

Naa Saami Ranga beauty in Megastar’s Next?

Kannada beauty Ashika Ranganath shined in Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga. Her screen presence and performance have been appreciated well. The actress is rushed with several offers and the latest update says that she bagged an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Vishwambara. Two major schedules of the film are completed and Trisha is the leading lady in this socio fantasy film. Bimbisara fame Vassishta is the director of this big-budget attempt.

Chiranjeevi will have five sisters in the film and Ashika is roped in for one of the roles. There are rumors that Meenakshi Chaudhary bagged one more crucial role in the film. The team will make an official announcement very soon. Vishwambara is the costliest film made in Chiranjeevi’s career and the film will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2025. UV Creations are the producers and MM Keeravani is the music director of Vishwambara.

