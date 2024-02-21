Defending Dignity: Vishal’s Stand Against Slander Targeting Trisha

Tamil cinema stalwart Trisha Krishnan found herself embroiled in controversy yet again as derogatory remarks surfaced against her on social media. AV Raju, a former AIADMK member expelled from the party, ignited a firestorm with allegations against Trisha, insinuating her involvement in a scandalous scenario.

The unsubstantiated claims circulated widely, prompting a swift and resolute response from Trisha herself, who vowed to pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading baseless accusations. Among the chorus of support for Trisha, actor Vishal, known for his outspoken demeanor, took to Twitter to express his unequivocal condemnation of the slanderous remarks.

In a candid and impassioned tweet, Vishal refrained from naming the individual behind the offensive remarks, asserting his belief that such actions were driven solely by a craving for attention. Despite withholding names, Vishal’s sentiments were crystal clear as he lambasted the individual for stooping to such disgraceful depths. Expressing empathy for the women associated with the offender, Vishal underscored the repugnance of the situation and expressed his fervent hope that justice would prevail. While acknowledging the pain of dignifying such vitriol with a response, Vishal emphasized the significance of his personal and professional ties to the aggrieved party, making it clear that silence was not an option.

While Vishal’s remarks carried the weight of his position within the film fraternity, he made it abundantly clear that his condemnation stemmed from a place of humanity rather than his official capacity. His scathing critique culminated in a stark admonishment of the individual’s character, accompanied by a call for self-improvement and introspection. In a society where sensationalism often trumps decency, Vishal’s unwavering stance serves as a reminder of the importance of standing up against baseless slander and malicious intent. As Trisha and countless others navigate the treacherous waters of fame, Vishal’s message resonates as a beacon of solidarity and support in the face of adversity.

Vishal’s Tweet as below:

https://x.com/VishalKOfficial/status/1759956361578688975?s=20

I just heard that a stupid idiot from a political party spoke very ill and disgustingly about someone from our film fraternity. I will not mention your name nor the name of the person you targeted because I know you did it for publicity. I definitely will not mention names because we are not just good friends but also mutual co artistes in the film fraternity. I wish and hope that the women in your house welcome you back home after what you have done, if they even have a conscience, even if you don’t have one. Yes, it truly pains me to put up a tweet to even retaliate over such a demon on Earth. What you have done is absolutely filthy and not worth mentioning, But these particular ppl mean a lot personally and professionally. Honestly, I don’t want to condemn you, which is an understatement, but I hope you rot in hell. Once again, I don’t intend to make this statement as a general secretary of the artist association, but as a human being, as much as you can be on Earth, which you will never be. Of course, this has become a trend of trying to make money out of negative publicity about celebrities. Get a job, a better job. You might start off as a beggar to learn some basic discipline atleast .