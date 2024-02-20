x
Home > Movie News

Theme Song Of Chaari 111: Operation Rudra Netra

Theme Song Of Chaari 111: Operation Rudra Netra

It is quintessential that upcoming releases strike the right chord with the audience right from the trailer to the audio album. One such film that is ticking these boxes is Chaari 111, which has Vennela Kishore in the role of a quirky spy who is working on Operation Rudra Netra.

After the winning trailer that was released earlier, the makers have unveiled the first and also the only song in the film and this is the theme song. This song, as the title suggests exhibits the theme of Chaari 111 which revolves around our main man ‘Chaari… Bramhachaari’ aka Vennela Kishore and his fun antics.

The lyrics “Oka Kannu Bhoogolam… Oka Kannu Aakasham” give a peek into the character of Chaari and they are expertly penned in a fun, and yet informative manner by Ramajogayya Sastry. The visual presentation is also of top quality in the lyrical video with lavishly erected sets and grade-A shooting equipment catching the attention at first glance.

We are introduced to the world of Operation Rudra Netra through this theme song and it sets the stage for the film which is arriving in theaters on the 1st of March. The vocal renditions of Sanjeeta Bhattacharya are in harmony with the composition of Simon K King. They collaborate to deliver a winning theme song.

Produced by Aditi Soni on a seemingly grand scale under Barkat Studios banner, Chaari 111 is directed by TG Keerthi Kumar. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on the 1st of March.

Defending Dignity: Vishal's Stand Against Slander Targeting Trisha
Samantha recalls about the Toughest Days
