Samantha recalls about the Toughest Days

Samantha Ruth Prabhu debuted her health podcast Take 20 by discussing her battle with an auto-immune disorder. Alongside wellness coach and nutritionist Alkesh Sharotri, the actress recounted the challenging year leading up to her diagnosis. In 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, just a year before discovering her myositis condition. After four years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways. During the podcast, Samantha shared a poignant moment from the year prior, recalling a journey with her friend and manager Himank from Mumbai. In June of the previous year, she expressed a newfound sense of calm and relief, allowing her to focus on her work. However, it was upon waking up that she was confronted with her current condition.

Following my recent ordeal and considering the lifelong nature of autoimmune conditions, I believe it is better to prioritize safety over regret. This is the driving force behind my decision to launch a health podcast,” Samantha explained, shedding light on the motivation behind her endeavor. In an Instagram post in October 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu disclosed her diagnosis of myositis.