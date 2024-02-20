x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Samantha recalls about the Toughest Days

Published on February 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

Samantha recalls about the Toughest Days

Samantha Ruth Prabhu debuted her health podcast Take 20 by discussing her battle with an auto-immune disorder. Alongside wellness coach and nutritionist Alkesh Sharotri, the actress recounted the challenging year leading up to her diagnosis. In 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, just a year before discovering her myositis condition. After four years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways. During the podcast, Samantha shared a poignant moment from the year prior, recalling a journey with her friend and manager Himank from Mumbai. In June of the previous year, she expressed a newfound sense of calm and relief, allowing her to focus on her work. However, it was upon waking up that she was confronted with her current condition.

Following my recent ordeal and considering the lifelong nature of autoimmune conditions, I believe it is better to prioritize safety over regret. This is the driving force behind my decision to launch a health podcast,” Samantha explained, shedding light on the motivation behind her endeavor. In an Instagram post in October 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu disclosed her diagnosis of myositis.

Next Theme Song Of Chaari 111: Operation Rudra Netra Previous Pawan to visit Delhi on Feb 22, to hold talks with BJP leaders
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’
image
Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback

Latest

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

Most Read

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look