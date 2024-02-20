Pawan to visit Delhi on Feb 22, to hold talks with BJP leaders

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is likely to visit the national capital Delhi on February 22. He is also likely to have meetings with BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital.

Sources say that Pawan Kalyan would have a dialogue with the BJP leaders on having alliance with the TDP. He wants the BJP also to join the alliance and fight the 2024 general elections in Andhra Pradesh. He had already announced Jana Sena alliance with the TDP and now wants the BJP to join the team.

The Jana Sena chief held three to four rounds of talks with the TDP leadership. They have also come to a formal understanding on seat sharing between the two parties. The list is likely to be released either in the last week of February or in the first week of March.

Jana Sena is asking for 35 Assembly seats and three Parliament seats from the TDP in alliance. Machilipatnam, Kakinada and Anakapalli are the three Parliament seats that the Jana Sena is asking for in the alliance. Sitting YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowri from Machilipatnam had joined the Jana Sena and he is likely to be the candidate for the party.

Pawan Kalyan’s brother K Nagababu is planning to contest from Anakapalli and had even taken a house for him and his supporters. Nagababu plans to stay in Anakapalli till the elections are over. Last time, he contested from Narasapur Parliament seat and lost to the YSR Congress.

Having almost finalised the seat sharing with the TDP, the Jana Sena chief now wants to have similar talks with the BJP leaders. He is insisting upon the BJP leaders to have a tie-up with the TDP. He is promising the BJP leadership of having a stable relationship with the TDP.

He promises that the TDP would not walk out of the alliance once the elections are over. The BJP leaders are not taking the TDP seriously for its previous record of betrayal. However, Pawan Kalyan now promises the BJP leadership that the TDP would remain loyal and would be an alliance partner till the end.

It is now to be seen how the BJP leadership would take Pawan Kalyan seriously and account him for the alliance. Sources say that a good number of the BJP national leaders are in favour of having an alliance with the TDP.