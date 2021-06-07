Questions, complaints galore flood ‘Ask KTR’ live chat

Though the TRS may be winning the elections one after another with its superior strategy, it still has a long way to go when it comes to winning the minds and hearts of the netizens. This was evident when KTR had a Twitter live chat “Ask KTR” with the netizens on Sunday. The netizens flooded him with uncomfortable questions and complaints.

KTR went on a live chat session on Twitter after a long time. He had stopped going live after the GHMC defeat in the elections. So, when KTR went on live, there were many who were ready to shoot off questions. Many youths, especially the unemployed youths, asked him about why no employment notifications were being issued. They demanded that the job notifications be issued at the earliest. Some asked him about the government’s promise of providing 50000 jobs. KCR did not have a satisfactory answer to give.

Handling of Covid too has come in for lot of criticism. “You have money distribute during elections. You distribute money within a night to buy votes. But, you have no money to vaccinate people,” one netizen shot of his question. Many came up with the complaints that they were not receiving the 25 kg rice that the government promised to distribute. One netizen asked him as to why the Government was unable to prevent the deaths of infants like Sumedha and Anand Sai, who fell into nalas.

Another netizen even charged KTR why he was glossing over uncomfortable questions and answering only easy queries. Though the live chat was meant to take suggestions from the general public on how to handle Covid, the show has ended up as a litany of complaints. The TRS government’s handling of Covid has come in for lot of criticism already and there are questions about testing, tracking and treatment. The live chat has only proved this.